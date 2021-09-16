Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,687 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

