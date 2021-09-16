Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,331 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,556,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

