Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 41,746 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Outfront Media worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

