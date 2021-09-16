Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Chimera Investment worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of CIM opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.