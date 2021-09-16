Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,674 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLI opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

