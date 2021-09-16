Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,510 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Vector Group worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Vector Group stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

