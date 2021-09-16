Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,665 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Park National worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Park National Co. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

