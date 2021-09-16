Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,005 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Northwest Natural worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,333,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 97,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

