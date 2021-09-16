Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,554 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Materion worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 5,454.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 138,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 53.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 72.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 75,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.