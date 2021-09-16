Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,452 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 496.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.