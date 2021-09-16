Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,520 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.43% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

