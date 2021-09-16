Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,559 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Meredith worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDP shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

