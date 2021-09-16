Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,577 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of BWX Technologies worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BWX Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $436,663. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

