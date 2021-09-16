Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,121 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.