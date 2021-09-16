Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,136 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after purchasing an additional 188,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.