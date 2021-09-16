Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,400 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of NBT Bancorp worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

