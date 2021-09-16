Rhumbline Advisers Sells 884 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Credit Acceptance worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $601.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.10 and its 200 day moving average is $452.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,151 shares of company stock worth $74,775,926. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.