Richard A. Heyman Sells 706 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $17,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ORIC traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,012. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

