Richard D. Brannon Purchases 24,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 22,147,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,767,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

