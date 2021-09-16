RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Tops One Day Volume of $681,991.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and $681,991.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00141878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.96 or 0.00804828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046574 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

