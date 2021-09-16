RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $6,481,334.16 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46.

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,167. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -151.72 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 144,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.