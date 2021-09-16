RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $212.66

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $212.66 and last traded at $218.59, with a volume of 1094312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $17,361,464. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

