Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,940 ($77.61).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,106 ($66.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £82.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,708.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,869.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.