Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 230,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,454,708 shares.The stock last traded at $69.95 and had previously closed at $73.56.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

