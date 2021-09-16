Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of RIO traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 109,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,017,000. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 74,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,468,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

