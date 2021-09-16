Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.