RiverTree Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,388 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Devon Energy accounts for 0.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,893,056. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.