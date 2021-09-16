RiverTree Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RiverTree Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 220,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,801,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 346,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.