RiverTree Advisors LLC Invests $3.66 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.78. 748,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,211,223. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

