RiverTree Advisors LLC Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 4.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 4.00% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000.

SDVY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. 3,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,168. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

