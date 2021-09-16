RiverTree Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.45. 752,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,732,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

