RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 6,648 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.