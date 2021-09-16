ROAD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,625.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $88,072.43 and approximately $17,625.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00176112 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.84 or 0.07516334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.61 or 0.99643829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.92 or 0.00870330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

