Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) dropped 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 4,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.