Robert C. Rowe Sells 3,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert C. Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NorthWestern alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.