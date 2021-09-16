Robert MacLeod Acquires 15 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, with a total value of £404.55 ($528.55).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,983 ($38.97) per share, with a total value of £357.96 ($467.68).

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert MacLeod sold 5,780 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80), for a total value of £171,666 ($224,282.73).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, for a total transaction of £366.48 ($478.81).

Shares of LON:JMAT traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,665 ($34.82). The stock had a trading volume of 334,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,986.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,088.48. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

