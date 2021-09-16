Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $693.04

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 693.04 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.38). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15), with a volume of 8,044 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 693.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 668.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.84 million and a P/E ratio of 29.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

