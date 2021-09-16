Robert Will Acquires 9,500 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 917,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $473.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

