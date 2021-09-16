Robert Will Acquires 9,500 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 917,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $473.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
