Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,862 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Republic Services by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

RSG stock opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

