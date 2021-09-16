Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,055 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

