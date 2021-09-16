Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 23,641 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,586 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

