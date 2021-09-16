Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,240 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 118.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

