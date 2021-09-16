Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 60,539 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 444.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,539 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

