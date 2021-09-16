Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

