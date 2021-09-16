Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

