Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

