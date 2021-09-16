Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 570.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

VYMI stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

