Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

