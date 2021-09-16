Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $434.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,563,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

