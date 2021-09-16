Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $97.78 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

